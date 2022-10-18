AG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Now

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -29.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $9.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.95% lower than the price target low of $7.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.80, the stock is -0.01% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.91 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -18.50% off its SMA200. AG registered -36.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.84%.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.24%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3900.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.08. Distance from 52-week low is 23.61% and -46.83% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -550.00% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.76M, and float is at 236.83M with Short Float at 7.57%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -21.45% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -32.26% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -37.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.