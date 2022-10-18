Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) – The 33.06% Upside Potential Remains

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is -31.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.26 and a high of $188.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $106.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.89% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.1% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 52 analysts, but current levels are -33.87% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.79, the stock is -2.03% and -10.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62.39 million and changing 6.45% at the moment leaves the stock -15.44% off its SMA200. AMZN registered -33.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.52%.

The stock witnessed a -7.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.74%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 1523000 employees, a market worth around $1220.30B and $485.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 102.33 and Fwd P/E is 49.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.37% and -39.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a “Buy”. 52 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 40 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.90% this year.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.18B, and float is at 9.18B with Short Float at 0.86%.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMAZON COM INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AMAZON COM INC sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $23.61 per share for a total of $5.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.18 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $114.93 per share for $57466.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) disposed off 520 shares at an average price of $114.61 for $59599.0. The insider now directly holds 114,660 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -1.68% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -21.92% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -28.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.