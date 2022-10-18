Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is -0.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.42 and a high of $3.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -21.3% lower than the price target low of $2.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is -4.24% and -4.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.36 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -1.47% off its SMA200. ABEV registered 3.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.29%.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.28%, and is -3.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $45.48B and $14.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.22 and Fwd P/E is 20.98. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.29% and -15.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.74B, and float is at 4.41B with Short Float at 0.76%.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) that is trading -30.62% down over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is -15.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.