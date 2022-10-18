Are we looking at the next big move in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is -30.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.74 and a high of $51.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.6% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -25.3% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.82, the stock is 0.70% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.87 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -22.50% off its SMA200. FCX registered -24.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.92%.

The stock witnessed a -1.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.39%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $43.75B and $24.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.73 and Fwd P/E is 15.51. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.51% and -44.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.90%).

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 611.10% this year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.45B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 2.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lance Ryan Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lance Ryan Michael bought 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $31.88 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32132.0 shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Lewis Sara Grootwassink (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $28.79 per share for $86355.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13800.0 shares of the FCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, MCCOY DUSTAN E (Director) disposed off 8,200 shares at an average price of $39.24 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 134,400 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX).

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newmont Corporation (NEM) that is trading -27.56% down over the past 12 months.