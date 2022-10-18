ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Is Down -35.47% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is -35.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $8.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $5.04, the stock is -2.61% and -9.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.22 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -22.15% off its SMA200. ASX registered -26.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.99%.

The stock witnessed a -9.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.64%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has around 97800 employees, a market worth around $10.37B and $19.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.73 and Fwd P/E is 5.73. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.26% and -38.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.16B, and float is at 2.14B with Short Float at 0.34%.