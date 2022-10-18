AT&T Inc. (T) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -17.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.46 and a high of $21.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $14.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.12% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -70.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.31, the stock is -2.03% and -9.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.15 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -18.15% off its SMA200. T registered -21.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.33%.

The stock witnessed a -8.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.39%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $110.05B and $140.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.11. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.88% and -28.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 468.40% this year.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.17B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.20%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -60.99% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -44.84% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -42.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.