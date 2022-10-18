Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) is -75.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.29 and a high of $27.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATXI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.12% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.12% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is -39.79% and -26.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.59 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -47.72% off its SMA200. ATXI registered -82.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.26%.

The stock witnessed a -13.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.19%, and is 31.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.15% over the week and 39.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.03% and -87.78% from its 52-week high.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.70% this year.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.46M, and float is at 0.69M with Short Float at 76.48%.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 388,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $7.71 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -57.05% lower over the past 12 months.