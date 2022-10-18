Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -22.24% Change This Year

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -22.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.97 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $14.61, the stock is -3.50% and -5.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.01 million and changing 3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -24.08% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -22.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.78%.

The stock witnessed a -4.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.26%, and is -4.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $26.74B and $11.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.00 and Fwd P/E is 15.38. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.58% and -43.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 2.41%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -27.96% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 2.75% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is -9.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.