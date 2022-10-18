Bilibili Inc. (BILI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BILI Stock Is Going Next

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is -73.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.01 and a high of $89.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $199.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.87% off the consensus price target high of $292.46 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are 81.19% higher than the price target low of $64.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.09, the stock is -20.63% and -39.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.88 million and changing 8.14% at the moment leaves the stock -53.32% off its SMA200. BILI registered -82.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.20%.

The stock witnessed a -29.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.63%, and is -12.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 12281 employees, a market worth around $5.06B and $2.92B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.81% and -86.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.10%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Overweight”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.20% this year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.74M, and float is at 299.61M with Short Float at 10.37%.