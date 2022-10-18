Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Is Up 3.85% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is 3.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.03 and a high of $32.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCJ stock was last observed hovering at around $21.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $30.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.95% off the consensus price target high of $34.82 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 21.44% higher than the price target low of $28.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.65, the stock is -13.34% and -15.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.54 million and changing 6.39% at the moment leaves the stock -8.56% off its SMA200. CCJ registered -9.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.98%.

The stock witnessed a -18.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.35%, and is -10.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has around 2095 employees, a market worth around $9.44B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 196.96 and Fwd P/E is 21.80. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.62% and -30.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.10% this year.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 400.00M, and float is at 397.96M with Short Float at 2.62%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group Limited (BHP) that is trading -2.83% down over the past 12 months and Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) that is -26.06% lower over the same period.