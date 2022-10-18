Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) down -34.46% since start of the year

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is -34.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.10 and a high of $57.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CARR stock was last observed hovering at around $34.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.71% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 1.25% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.55, the stock is -2.14% and -9.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.45 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -14.78% off its SMA200. CARR registered -33.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.90%.

The stock witnessed a -7.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.36%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $30.16B and $20.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.35 and Fwd P/E is 14.05. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.40% and -38.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 845.70M, and float is at 840.82M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crockett Kyle,the company’sVice President, Controller. SEC filings show that Crockett Kyle sold 3,682 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $45.73 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.0 shares.

Carrier Global Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Timperman Jurgen (President, Fire & Security) sold a total of 33,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $56.05 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9995.0 shares of the CARR stock.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -19.79% down over the past 12 months.