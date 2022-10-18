Check out this: American International Group Inc. (AIG) could be on the verge of a big rally

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is -9.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.05 and a high of $65.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $50.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.67% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 2.4% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.73, the stock is 3.26% and -1.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -8.48% off its SMA200. AIG registered -11.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.05%.

The stock witnessed a -3.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.02%, and is 6.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has around 36600 employees, a market worth around $39.51B and $57.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.31. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.95% and -21.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 257.40% this year.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 790.90M, and float is at 758.26M with Short Float at 0.87%.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $1.68 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501.14 million shares.

American International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, (10% Owner) bought a total of 720,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $25.00 per share for $18.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the AIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Fato Luciana (EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $54.01 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 45,444 shares of American International Group Inc. (AIG).

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -23.68% down over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is 6.28% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 40.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.