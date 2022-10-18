Check out this: JD.com Inc. (JD) could be on the verge of a big rally

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -34.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.54 and a high of $90.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $42.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $555.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.55% off the consensus price target high of $815.49 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are 88.75% higher than the price target low of $394.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.44, the stock is -12.65% and -20.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.09 million and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -26.26% off its SMA200. JD registered -44.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.76%.

The stock witnessed a -19.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.21%, and is -6.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 385357 employees, a market worth around $74.62B and $139.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.24. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.63% and -50.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.20% this year.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 1.34%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -41.44% down over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -54.30% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -86.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.