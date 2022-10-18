Check out this: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -41.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.65 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $9.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 1.7% higher than the price target low of $6.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is 3.95% and -7.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.79 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -25.04% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -47.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.12%.

The stock witnessed a -5.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.44%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 101459 employees, a market worth around $21.29B and $21.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.23 and Fwd P/E is 8.76. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.39% and -50.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.24%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -58.41% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 50.81% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -7.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.