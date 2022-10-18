Check out this: United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) could be on the verge of a big rally

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is -45.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.36 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is 0.98% and -7.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.29 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -23.90% off its SMA200. UMC registered -39.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.02%.

The stock witnessed a -7.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.43%, and is 5.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has around 19426 employees, a market worth around $14.55B and $7.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.18 and Fwd P/E is 6.28. Distance from 52-week low is 10.63% and -50.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 2.25B with Short Float at 2.33%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) that is 43.53% higher over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -51.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.