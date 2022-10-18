CX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Now

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is -49.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $6.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is -0.75% and -10.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.95 million and changing 7.50% at the moment leaves the stock -25.10% off its SMA200. CX registered -51.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.22%.

The stock witnessed a -5.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.57%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has around 47324 employees, a market worth around $5.50B and $15.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.85 and Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.50% and -52.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.80% this year.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.45B, and float is at 461.45M with Short Float at 1.38%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading -29.89% down over the past 12 months and Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is -12.94% lower over the same period.