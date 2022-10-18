Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -10.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $2.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.72% off the consensus price target high of $3.78 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.96% lower than the price target low of $1.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 3.79% and -0.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.11 million and changing 10.91% at the moment leaves the stock -5.18% off its SMA200. DNN registered -26.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.24%.

The stock witnessed a -3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.17%, and is 9.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $17.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.40. Distance from 52-week low is 34.07% and -42.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 192.30% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 817.93M, and float is at 810.72M with Short Float at 4.99%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -35.33% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is -9.36% lower over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 14.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.