Farfetch Limited (FTCH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -76.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.52 and a high of $47.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $7.76, the stock is -7.12% and -16.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.4 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock -39.18% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -79.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.12%.

The stock witnessed a -25.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.07% over the week and 8.87% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 6464 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.13. Profit margin for the company is 71.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.02% and -83.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.50%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.00% this year.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.81M, and float is at 327.15M with Short Float at 7.42%.