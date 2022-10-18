Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -20.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.18 and a high of $50.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $34.73, the stock is 4.47% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.6 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -11.52% off its SMA200. FITB registered -20.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.11%.

The stock witnessed a -0.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.17%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19119 employees, a market worth around $24.11B and $5.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.50 and Fwd P/E is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.39% and -31.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 689.02M, and float is at 682.84M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEIGER MITCHELL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FEIGER MITCHELL sold 8,734 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $35.20 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11030.0 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Lavender Kevin P (EVP) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $39.24 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71008.0 shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Schramm Jude (EVP & CIO) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $36.93 for $92325.0. The insider now directly holds 45,844 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -30.46% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -27.50% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -9.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.