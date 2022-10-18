General Motors Company (GM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is -42.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.33 and a high of $67.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GM stock was last observed hovering at around $32.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $33.57, the stock is -3.44% and -10.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.95 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -18.33% off its SMA200. GM registered -42.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.38%.

The stock witnessed a -16.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.41%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

General Motors Company (GM) has around 157000 employees, a market worth around $48.75B and $132.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.38 and Fwd P/E is 5.38. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.68% and -50.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 54.70% this year.

General Motors Company (GM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.46B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 1.75%.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at General Motors Company (GM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlisle Stephen K.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Carlisle Stephen K. sold 25,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $39.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64170.0 shares.

General Motors Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Jacobson Paul A (Executive Vice President & CFO) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $38.79 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Blissett Julian G. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 21,742 shares at an average price of $50.04 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 35,653 shares of General Motors Company (GM).

General Motors Company (GM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -21.94% down over the past 12 months.