GFI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Now

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -28.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $17.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is -1.82% and -6.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.49 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -28.55% off its SMA200. GFI registered -16.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.69%.

The stock witnessed a 4.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.50%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5957 employees, a market worth around $7.32B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.88. Distance from 52-week low is 11.52% and -54.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 891.25M, and float is at 884.98M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -22.39% down over the past 12 months and Kellogg Company (K) that is 16.88% higher over the same period. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -27.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.