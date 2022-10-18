Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) down -65.50% since start of the year

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is -65.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $17.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 13.07% higher than the price target low of $2.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is -10.22% and -20.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.79 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock -32.30% off its SMA200. GRAB registered -77.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.34%.

The stock witnessed a -17.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.77%, and is -8.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 8834 employees, a market worth around $9.79B and $828.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.85% and -85.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.65B, and float is at 2.79B with Short Float at 3.57%.