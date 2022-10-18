Haleon plc (HLN) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) is -19.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.06, the stock is 0.10% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.24 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 3.06% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.41%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Haleon plc (HLN) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $27.83B and $11.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.47. Distance from 52-week low is 8.41% and -28.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Haleon plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Haleon plc (HLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.62B, and float is at 2.84B with Short Float at 0.28%.