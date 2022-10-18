Hecla Mining Company (HL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HL Stock Is Going Next

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is -16.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $7.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $4.38, the stock is 6.82% and 5.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.95 million and changing 5.04% at the moment leaves the stock -12.00% off its SMA200. HL registered -21.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.78%.

The stock witnessed a 9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.68%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $756.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2190.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.26. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.45% and -42.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 435.70% this year.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 539.40M, and float is at 515.88M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -44.81% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -36.38% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -32.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.