Is Barclays PLC (BCS) a good stock to buy now?

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -35.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $10.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.41% off the consensus price target high of $16.41 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.83% higher than the price target low of $7.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.66, the stock is -1.99% and -11.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.24 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -21.55% off its SMA200. BCS registered -39.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.84%.

The stock witnessed a -15.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.84%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 81600 employees, a market worth around $25.99B and $23.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.01. Distance from 52-week low is 13.17% and -45.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 323.70% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.17B, and float is at 3.95B with Short Float at 0.26%.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading -28.36% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -35.64% lower over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -36.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.