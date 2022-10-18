Is Nikola Corporation (NKLA) a good stock to buy now?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is -69.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 50.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is -19.02% and -41.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.61 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -56.45% off its SMA200. NKLA registered -73.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.07%.

The stock witnessed a -41.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.34%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $20.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.32% and -80.91% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 425.32M, and float is at 279.26M with Short Float at 31.10%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL MARK A,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.81 million shares.

Nikola Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that RUSSELL MARK A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $2.97 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.81 million shares of the NKLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, RUSSELL MARK A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $2.95 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 2,812,346 shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA).