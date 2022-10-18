Is Regions Financial Corporation (RF) a good stock to buy now?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is -2.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.01 and a high of $25.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $20.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $21.25, the stock is 2.25% and -1.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.47 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -2.05% off its SMA200. RF registered -5.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.58%.

The stock witnessed a -3.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.04%, and is 4.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has around 19673 employees, a market worth around $20.05B and $4.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.54 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.99% and -16.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.90% this year.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 934.00M, and float is at 929.64M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duggirala Amala,the company’sSEVP. SEC filings show that Duggirala Amala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $24.50 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33327.0 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -27.50% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -9.14% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -39.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.