Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.88 and a high of $48.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $35.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.52% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 3.54% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.69, the stock is -7.60% and -6.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.33 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.68% off its SMA200. LVS registered -11.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.62%.

The stock witnessed a -7.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.45%, and is -9.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 44500 employees, a market worth around $27.68B and $3.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.35. Profit margin for the company is 45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.60% and -26.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 330.08M with Short Float at 4.56%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -11.00% down over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -72.65% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -32.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.