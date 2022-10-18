Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is -45.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.34 and a high of $14.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -14.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.88, the stock is -8.38% and -25.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.28 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -36.06% off its SMA200. LUMN registered -43.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.33%.

The stock witnessed a -21.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.68%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $7.25B and $19.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.55 and Fwd P/E is 7.70. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.52% and -52.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.90% this year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.04B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 16.00%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOFF STACEY W,the company’sEVP & GC. SEC filings show that GOFF STACEY W sold 128,616 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $14.16 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -25.25% down over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -28.87% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -21.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.