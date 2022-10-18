Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is -64.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $83.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39%.

Currently trading at $11.69, the stock is 7.17% and -6.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.85 million and changing 13.50% at the moment leaves the stock -30.84% off its SMA200. MARA registered -76.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.07%.

The stock witnessed a 7.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.38%, and is 8.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.05% over the week and 10.25% over the month.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $188.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.49. Distance from 52-week low is 124.81% and -85.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.70% this year.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.44M, and float is at 108.01M with Short Float at 29.37%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DENUCCIO KEVIN A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $13.72 per share for a total of $68600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that DENUCCIO KEVIN A (Director) bought a total of 15,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $9.63 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99999.0 shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Executive Chairman) disposed off 83,333 shares at an average price of $37.02 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 5,486,480 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA).