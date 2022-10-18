New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -28.17% Change This Year

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is -28.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $14.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYCB stock was last observed hovering at around $8.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.18% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.77, the stock is -0.47% and -8.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.35 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock -14.78% off its SMA200. NYCB registered -36.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.91%.

The stock witnessed a -7.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.74%, and is 4.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has around 2815 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.99 and Fwd P/E is 6.63. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.34% and -38.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.81M, and float is at 458.42M with Short Float at 10.29%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lux Marshall,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lux Marshall bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $8.63 per share for a total of $51780.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Rosenfeld Ronald A. (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $13.72 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the NYCB stock.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is trading 3.31% up over the past 12 months. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is 3.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.