Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Is Down -4.84% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -4.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.21 and a high of $104.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $52.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $600.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.32% off the consensus price target high of $830.50 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are 86.25% higher than the price target low of $403.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.48, the stock is -9.65% and -7.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.45 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock 5.36% off its SMA200. PDD registered -40.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.67%.

The stock witnessed a -15.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.96%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 9762 employees, a market worth around $73.40B and $14.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.73 and Fwd P/E is 2.14. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.03% and -46.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a “Buy”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.30% this year.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 909.67M with Short Float at 1.89%.