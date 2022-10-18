Positives for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) as stock gains in recent trading

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is -38.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.39 and a high of $54.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $30.82, the stock is 0.09% and -10.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.1 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -26.94% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered -42.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.23%.

The stock witnessed a -10.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.39%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 189000 employees, a market worth around $136.83B and $121.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.06 and Fwd P/E is 8.03. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.56% and -43.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year.

The shares outstanding are 4.46B, and float is at 4.37B with Short Float at 1.71%.

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murdock Daniel C.,the company’sEVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Murdock Daniel C. sold 8,929 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $44.50 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1817.0 shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that WATSON DAVID N (CEO – Comcast Cable) sold a total of 65,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $45.69 per share for $2.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the CMCSA stock.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -60.99% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -44.84% lower over the same period. Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is -52.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.