Positives for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) as stock gains in recent trading

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is -62.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -72.38% and -82.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.14 million and changing 4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -71.94% off its SMA200. PBTS registered -80.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.18%.

The stock witnessed a -86.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.51%, and is -23.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.94% over the week and 33.58% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $21.65M and $32.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.50% and -91.24% from its 52-week high.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.85M, and float is at 89.60M with Short Float at 4.42%.