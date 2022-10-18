Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is -29.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $11.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is -2.58% and -15.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.78 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -25.38% off its SMA200. RITM registered -33.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.14%.

The stock witnessed a -16.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.20%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 9862 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $4.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.77 and Fwd P/E is 5.45. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.44% and -36.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 142.80% this year.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 466.81M, and float is at 464.53M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -50.58% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -50.92% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -24.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.