Sea Limited (SE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is -76.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.79 and a high of $372.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $51.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.71% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -1.79% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.93, the stock is -6.73% and -17.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock -45.72% off its SMA200. SE registered -85.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.12%.

The stock witnessed a -10.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.75%, and is -10.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 67300 employees, a market worth around $25.69B and $11.75B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.21% and -85.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sea Limited (SE) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.30% this year.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 555.93M, and float is at 253.71M with Short Float at 11.27%.

Sea Limited (SE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -89.28% down over the past 12 months.