Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is -79.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.63 and a high of $176.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHOP stock was last observed hovering at around $26.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.99% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -6.77% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.76, the stock is -2.36% and -13.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.29 million and changing 6.52% at the moment leaves the stock -46.97% off its SMA200. SHOP registered -80.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.22%.

The stock witnessed a -12.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.23%, and is 4.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $35.30B and $5.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3470.00. Profit margin for the company is -38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.48% and -84.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 784.30% this year.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 4.17%.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading -45.58% down over the past 12 months and PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) that is 9.26% higher over the same period.