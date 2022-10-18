The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is -22.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.18 and a high of $165.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PG stock was last observed hovering at around $125.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.26%.

Currently trading at $127.34, the stock is -2.05% and -7.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.66 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -14.24% off its SMA200. PG registered -11.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.92%.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.59%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has around 106000 employees, a market worth around $306.76B and $80.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.95 and Fwd P/E is 20.28. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.22% and -22.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Procter & Gamble Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.40B, and float is at 2.38B with Short Float at 0.54%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grabowski Mary Theresa,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 10,397 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $146.00 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4353.0 shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Davis Jennifer L. (CEO – Health Care) sold a total of 27,809 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $147.95 per share for $4.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32895.0 shares of the PG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Coombe Gary A (CEO – Grooming) disposed off 12,930 shares at an average price of $149.21 for $1.93 million. The insider now directly holds 29,489 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.28% up over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is -18.46% lower over the same period.