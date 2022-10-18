The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is -37.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.23 and a high of $179.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $94.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.88%.

Currently trading at $97.33, the stock is -1.56% and -10.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.06 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -18.80% off its SMA200. DIS registered -44.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.82%.

The stock witnessed a -10.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.29%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 190000 employees, a market worth around $181.55B and $81.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.71 and Fwd P/E is 18.06. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.87% and -45.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.70% this year.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.82B with Short Float at 1.09%.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODFORD BRENT,the company’sEVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax. SEC filings show that WOODFORD BRENT sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $119.03 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28624.0 shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold a total of 226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $132.50 per share for $29945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27003.0 shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, McCarthy Christine M (SEVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,342 shares at an average price of $151.54 for $2.32 million. The insider now directly holds 165,707 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -1.68% down over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -60.99% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -42.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.