These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is -26.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.67 and a high of $142.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABT stock was last observed hovering at around $100.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.61%.

Currently trading at $103.52, the stock is 2.63% and -0.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.32 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -9.38% off its SMA200. ABT registered -11.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.98%.

The stock witnessed a -0.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.83%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has around 113000 employees, a market worth around $184.09B and $45.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.51 and Fwd P/E is 22.32. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.09% and -27.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.74B with Short Float at 0.97%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANNING JOSEPH J,the company’sEXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that MANNING JOSEPH J sold 23,008 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $107.00 per share for a total of $2.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53245.0 shares.

Abbott Laboratories disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that MANNING JOSEPH J (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 26,898 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $105.03 per share for $2.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53245.0 shares of the ABT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Ford Robert B (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) disposed off 102,425 shares at an average price of $105.10 for $10.77 million. The insider now directly holds 142,071 shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.28% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 25.37% higher over the same period.