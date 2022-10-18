These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -81.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -21.80% and -44.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.71 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -71.93% off its SMA200. CEI registered -88.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.88%.

The stock witnessed a -39.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.04%, and is -19.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.56% over the week and 10.11% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $86.73M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.12% and -91.98% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.43M, and float is at 452.89M with Short Float at 8.39%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.