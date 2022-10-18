These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is -95.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $9.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 94.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -46.91% and -70.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.8 million and changing -4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -85.11% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -94.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.09%.

The stock witnessed a -67.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.70%, and is 28.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.58% over the week and 15.24% over the month.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $4.89M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.69% and -98.35% from its 52-week high.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.80% this year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.63M, and float is at 14.41M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.