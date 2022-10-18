Things appear to be looking up for Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is -5.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.35 and a high of $57.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.43% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -23.86% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.59, the stock is 4.27% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.87 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -7.98% off its SMA200. MO registered -8.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.33%.

The stock witnessed a 5.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.79%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $81.47B and $25.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.85. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.51% and -21.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.60% this year.

The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 1.04%.

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -13.01% down over the past 12 months.