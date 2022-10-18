Things appear to be looking up for NIO Inc. (NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -61.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $44.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $201.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.46% off the consensus price target high of $481.02 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 90.96% higher than the price target low of $135.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.21, the stock is -23.54% and -33.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.6 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -39.98% off its SMA200. NIO registered -67.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.31%.

The stock witnessed a -39.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.55%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 15204 employees, a market worth around $22.18B and $5.57B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.63% and -72.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

NIO Inc. (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Inc. (NIO) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.63B, and float is at 1.51B with Short Float at 3.84%.