TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TOP Stock Is Going Next

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is -70.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.35 and a high of $50.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $5.02, the stock is -65.69% and -60.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing -8.56% at the moment leaves the stock -73.25% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -50.88% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.62%, and is -76.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 110.48% over the week and 37.95% over the month.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $175.95M and $7.82M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.20. Distance from 52-week low is -6.17% and -90.15% from its 52-week high.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.05M, and float is at 5.05M with Short Float at 4.71%.