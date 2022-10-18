Unity Software Inc. (U) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is -78.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.34 and a high of $210.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $28.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.59% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -40.36% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.88, the stock is -7.09% and -23.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.65 million and changing 6.56% at the moment leaves the stock -53.18% off its SMA200. U registered -78.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.59%.

The stock witnessed a -13.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.38%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Unity Software Inc. (U) has around 5864 employees, a market worth around $9.77B and $1.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.97% and -85.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.00%).

Unity Software Inc. (U) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Software Inc. (U) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.90% this year.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.85M, and float is at 285.39M with Short Float at 11.30%.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Unity Software Inc. (U) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carpenter Carol W.,the company’sSVP & Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $36.67 per share for a total of $29226.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Unity Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Whitten Marc (SVP & GM, Create Solutions) sold a total of 6,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $45.93 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the U stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Visoso Luis Felipe (SVP and CFO) disposed off 9,894 shares at an average price of $45.94 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 314,251 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U).

Unity Software Inc. (U): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading -44.36% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is -6.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.