Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -28.44% Change This Year

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is -28.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.04 and a high of $55.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VZ stock was last observed hovering at around $36.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $48.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.91% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 7.05% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.18, the stock is -3.26% and -10.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.95 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -23.73% off its SMA200. VZ registered -28.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.36%.

The stock witnessed a -9.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.30%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has around 118400 employees, a market worth around $156.23B and $134.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.47 and Fwd P/E is 7.09. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.11% and -33.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.20B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 0.88%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silliman Craig L.,the company’sEVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff. SEC filings show that Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $51.42 per share for a total of $80112.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33403.0 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Silliman Craig L. (EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff) sold a total of 1,558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $50.94 per share for $79365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34961.0 shares of the VZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Silliman Craig L. (EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff) disposed off 1,558 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $77900.0. The insider now directly holds 36,519 shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -1.68% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -21.32% lower over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 13.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.