What should you know before buying stock in AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is -3.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.65 and a high of $71.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $70.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.08% off the consensus price target high of $98.70 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -3.08% lower than the price target low of $54.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.18, the stock is 1.40% and -7.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -10.23% off its SMA200. AZN registered -6.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.12%.

The stock witnessed a -3.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.58%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 83100 employees, a market worth around $171.96B and $44.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.54. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.70% and -21.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.80% this year.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.10B, and float is at 2.99B with Short Float at 0.16%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 39.89% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -4.14% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 3.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.