What should you know before buying stock in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is -11.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.11 and a high of $111.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVS stock was last observed hovering at around $89.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59% off its average median price target of $119.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.08% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 7.26% higher than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.89, the stock is -5.15% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.49 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -9.27% off its SMA200. CVS registered 5.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.12%.

The stock witnessed a -10.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.10%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has around 300000 employees, a market worth around $120.39B and $307.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.77 and Fwd P/E is 10.03. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.05% and -18.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVS Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.12%.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at CVS Health Corporation (CVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lotvin Alan,the company’sEVP&President-PharmacyServices. SEC filings show that Lotvin Alan sold 22,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $104.00 per share for a total of $2.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

CVS Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Finke Daniel P (EVP/Pres, Health Care Benefits) sold a total of 9,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32150.0 shares of the CVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Lotvin Alan (EVP&President-PharmacyServices) disposed off 120,899 shares at an average price of $98.00 for $11.85 million. The insider now directly holds 109,183 shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -33.24% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 21.91% higher over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 21.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.