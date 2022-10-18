Why BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) is -84.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NILE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -5.24% and -29.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.86 million and changing 9.66% at the moment leaves the stock -64.80% off its SMA200. NILE registered -92.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.30%.

The stock witnessed a -26.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.82%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.69% over the week and 10.03% over the month.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $66.88M and $27.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.35% and -92.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 340.07M, and float is at 293.02M with Short Float at 6.39%.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BitNile Holdings, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $5.84 per share for a total of $11087.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

BitNile Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $5.92 per share for $12442.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.78 million shares of the NILE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.23 for $1155.0. The insider now directly holds 11,015,142 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE).